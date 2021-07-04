India Top Headlines

Now ED Arrests Scribe in China “Espionage” Case | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi-based freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an alleged spying case, accused by the agency of providing “classified and confidential documents” to officials of Chinese intelligence agencies.

A special court in Delhi on Saturday ordered Sharma in seven days of ED custody. Delhi Police arrested Sharma last year and filed a charge sheet in the case under the Official Secrets Act and the IPC. The Delhi High Court released him on bail in December 2020. Sharma allegedly received payments from Chinese officials through hawala transactions and on benami accounts routed through shell companies.





Original source