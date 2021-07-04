Naravane Army Chief to Unveil Monument to Indian Soldiers in Italy, Will Also Visit UK | India News
NEW DELHI: The Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General MM Naravane, will embark on a four-day visit to the UK and Italy from July 5-8.
He will inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous city of Cassino and will be informed at the Counter IED Center of Excellence of the Italian Army in Cecchingola, Rome.
According to the Defense Ministry, during the four-day visit, he will meet with his counterparts and senior military leaders from these countries with the aim of enhancing India’s defense cooperation.
His visit to the UK is scheduled for two days (July 5-6) during which COAS will interact with the Secretary of State for Defense, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries.
You will also visit various army formations where you will exchange ideas on topics of mutual interest.
During the second stage of his tour (July 7 and 8), the Chief of the Army will hold important discussions with the Chief of the Defense Staff and the Chief of the General Staff of the Italian Army.
