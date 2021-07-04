India Top Headlines

Multiple factors led to the departure of former CM Tirath Rawat from U’khand | India News

DEHRADUN: Although Tirath Singh Rawat presented his resignation apparently to avoid a constitutional crisis, as there were difficulties in getting him elected by partial vote, sources say there were other factors that could have led to his departure.

The spate of controversial comments he made shortly after taking office had made many in the party uncomfortable. Also, the Kumbh testing scam turned out to be an embarrassment. Many in the party also felt that he was “too simple” and not politically intelligent enough to handle the ambitions of the MLAs within the party and successfully lead it in upcoming polls, according to sources.

“Tirath Rawat is a simple person and during his short tenure, he did not show the skills necessary to handle the bureaucracy or the party cadre,” said Doon political analyst Jay Singh Rawat.

Controversial statements made shortly after taking over, whether about ripped women’s jeans or about Modi’s equating to God, were not well received by many. In addition, it seems that the party was not convinced that going to the polls under his leadership was a safe bet, “he said.

“If I had challenged the bypoll in Salt, the current problem would never have arisen. His advisers did not alert him to the provisions of the People’s Representation Law and its ramifications. That was a serious mistake, ”said a source.





Original source