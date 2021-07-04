Hybrid terrorists: the new challenge for security forces in Kashmir | India News
SRINAGAR: Kashmir security forces face a new challenge on the militancy front: the presence of “hybrid” terrorists who are not listed as ultras but are radical enough to carry out a terrorist attack and then return. to everyday life.
Over the past few weeks, attacks on “soft targets” in the Valley, including Srinagar city, have witnessed a spike and most incidents have been carried out by young gun-wielding youth who are not listed as terrorists by security agencies, authorities said.
The new trend has made law enforcement agencies nervous, as these “hybrid” terrorists, or “part-time” terrorists, are very difficult to track down and pose a challenge to law enforcement.
Security establishment officials said the “hybrid” terrorist is a boy next door who has been radicalized and kept on hold by those in charge of carrying out a terrorist incident.
“He does a homework assignment and then waits for the next assignment from his teachers. In between, he goes back to his normal job, ”they said.
Officials said the new trend is happening in the valley in the directions of Pakistan and its spy agency, the ISI.
“The desperate nexus is modifying methods. His desperation shows. Now, it’s the preference for aiming pistols at soft targets. Targets that are unarmed and unlikely to retaliate as businessmen (including those in the minority community), activists, unprotected political leaders and off-duty police officers, ”they said.
Officials said the goal is to sow fear and stop business and social activity that “targets terrorists and their ecosystem.”
“They attack and silence the voices that speak out against separatism and against the perpetrators and instigators of violence, that is the objective,” the officials said.
Security agencies believe that these types of targets are not random, but are properly planned.
“It is never random. It involves observing movement patterns and finding a weak part of the routine. The spotter could be an OGW or even a hybrid terrorist who is not on the police roster but has a gun and intent to kill, just like a mercenary shooter, paid to kill a target.
“It is an ecosystem where only numbers matter, therefore the victim may not have a particular trait to be killed, just a convenient soft target. For the murderer, who (the target) is, it does not matter ”, they added.
The police had declared the city of Srinagar “terrorist free” in the first week of September last year. However, there have also been attacks on civilians and police and officials believe the attacks are the work of “hybrid” terrorists.
These attacks have seen a rebound in recent weeks. On June 23, terrorists shot and killed a 25-year-old shopkeeper, Umar Ahmed, in front of his shop in the inner city of Habbakadal.
Before that, on June 22, terrorists killed Inspector Parvez Ahmed Dar of the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kanipora Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar.
CCTV footage of the attack clearly showed that two men came from behind and shot him with a pistol.
On June 17, terrorists attacked in the Saidpora area of Eidgah in the old city here and killed a policeman at close range. The cop was off duty.
On the outskirts of Srinagar, terrorists shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 27.
Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said there are some sleeper cells, hybrid terrorists, in the city, but claimed that the police will neutralize the module soon.
“We will soon neutralize the active module in Srinagar. There are some sleeper cells that we call hybrid or part-time terrorists. We are tracking terrorists full-time, but it is difficult to track part-time or hybrid terrorists when they return to their normal job after conducting an incident. But we are keeping a full watch and will have them soon, ”he said.
