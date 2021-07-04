Foreign Minister Jaishankar extends his wishes on America’s Independence Day | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar, on Sunday extended his wishes to the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, the government and the people of the United States on the occasion of the Independence Day of the country on 4 July.“Convey my warm wishes to @SecBlinken and the government and people of the US on their Independence Day. I am confident that our strong partnership, based on so many shared values ​​and interests, will continue to grow even further,” Jaishankar tweeted .

July 4 commemorates the approval of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the United States in 1776. This will be the 245th anniversary of American independence.

India-US relations have become increasingly multifaceted and encompass cooperation in areas such as trade, defense and security, education, science and technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, environment and health.

Additionally, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US announced $ 41 million in assistance to help India respond to the coronavirus pandemic and strengthen the country’s preparedness for Covid-19 and future health emergencies.