Farmers will protest in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting the three core farm laws plan to intensify the seven-month agitation during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a body that groups together farmers’ unions, announced on Sunday that a group of 200 farmers will protest in front of Parliament every day during the next monsoon session. The session will take place from July 19 to August 13.

The farmers said that on July 17, two days before the parliamentary session begins, they will deliver a “chetavani patra” (warning letter) to opposition members asking them to protest against the laws in the House.

“We will also ask the opposition parliamentarians on July 17 to raise the issue every day inside the House while we sit outside to protest. We will tell them not to benefit the Center by leaving a session. Do not allow the session. it will last until the government addresses the issue, “said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Opposition MPs have spoken out against the three laws introduced by the government last year. They even organized a strike when the laws were passed in Parliament.

Charuni explained that by giving more details about the protest, five protesters from each agricultural union will be brought in to join the agitation.

Protests outside Parliament will continue until our demands are met, he added.

SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against rising prices for gasoline, diesel and LPG cylinders.

He asked people to get out and park their vehicles on state and national highways from 10 am to 12 pm.

Thousands of farmers protesting against farm laws marched on the national capital in November last year to intensify their agitation. Farmers have been stationed at some Delhi border points since then, refusing to leave until the government withdraws the laws.

Farmers fear the laws will pave the way for the end of the minimum subsistence price system, the central procurement regime that ensures guaranteed prices for certain crops.

The government has repeatedly tried to assuage farmers’ concerns, saying that MSP-based acquisitions will continue.

