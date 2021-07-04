India Top Headlines

Covid Third Wave May See Half of Cases Recorded During Second Wave, Says Government Panel Scientist | India News

NEW DELHI: A possible third wave of coronavirus infection may peak between October and November if proper Covid behavior is not followed, but you may see half of the daily cases recorded during the second surge, said a scientist at a government panel in charge of Modeling Covid-19 cases.

However, the Covid infection may spread faster during the third wave if any new virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges, said Manindra Agarwal, who is working with the Sutra model, the mathematical projection of the Covid-19 trajectory. .

The panel was formed by the Department of Science and Technology last year to forecast the increase in coronavirus cases using mathematical models.

In addition to Agarwal, who is a scientist at IIT-Kanpur, the panel also has M Vidyasagar, another scientist from IIT-Hyderabad, and Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief (Medical Officer) of the Integrated Defense Staff, as members.

The panel had received criticism for not predicting the ferocity of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

On the predictions for the third wave, Agarwal said that the loss of immunity, the effects of vaccination and the possibility of a more virulent variant have been taken into account at this time, which was not done when modeling the second wave.

He said a detailed report will be released soon.

“We have created three scenarios. One is optimistic, where we assume that life returns to normal in August and there is no new mutant. Another is intermediate in which we assume that vaccination is 20% less effective in addition to the optimistic assumptions of the stage.

“The latter is pessimistic with assumptions different from the intermediate: a new 25% more infectious mutants spread in August (not Delta plus, which is not more infectious than the Delta variant),” Agarwal said in a series of tweets. .

According to a chart shared by Agarwal, the second wave is likely to stabilize in mid-August and a possible third wave could peak between October and November.

In the pessimistic scenario, the third wave could cause daily cases of Covid-19 to increase between 1.50,000 and 2,00,000 in the country, the scientist noted.

The figure is less than half what was recorded when the deadly second wave peaked in the first half of May, flooding hospitals with patients and claiming thousands of lives daily.

As of May 7, India had recorded 4,14,188 cases of Covid-19, the highest during the second wave.

If a new mutant emerges, the third wave could spread quickly, but it will be half of what the second wave was. The delta variant is infecting people who contracted a different variant before. So this has been taken into account, Agarwal said.

He said that as vaccination progresses, the chance of a third or fourth wave will be less.

In an optimistic scenario, daily cases could be in the range of 50,000 to 1,00,000. In an intermediate scenario, cases could be in the range of 50,000 to 1,00,000, but more than the optimistic scenario, the scientist noted.

Another panel member, M. Vidyasagar, said that hospitalization could be less during the third wave.

He cited the example of the United Kingdom, where in January more than 60,000 cases were reported and daily deaths reached 1,200. However, during the fourth wave, the number dropped to 21,000 cases and only 14 deaths.

“Vaccination played an important role in reducing cases requiring hospitalization in the UK. This has been taken into account when presenting all three scenarios,” Vidyasagar said.

The government has been emphasizing vaccination as the third wave fear looms.

Agarwal also explained the reasons behind the delay in publishing an analysis for the third wave.

“It took us a while to do the analysis for three reasons. First, the loss of immunity in the recovered population. Second, the immunity induced by vaccination. Each of these two must be estimated for the future.

“And third, how to incorporate these two factors into the Sutra model. Fortunately, it turned out that both can be incorporated by appropriately changing the contact rate and reach parameters … The first two factors required detailed analysis,” he tweeted.

The contact rate is the speed with which the infection spreads and the reach parameter is the percentage of the population in which the pandemic is active.

Agarwal added that his team went through studies done in the past on loss of immunity while making screenings.

“Similarly, we also looked at the projected vaccination rate over the next several months, including the effects of vaccine hesitancy, and arrived at monthly estimates for vaccination,” he said.





Original source