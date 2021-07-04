India Top Headlines

Court orders a new investigation into the land claim against BS Yediyurappa | India News

BENGALURU: The special court for elected representatives on Saturday ordered the Lokayukta police to carry out a new investigation into a land denotification complaint filed against the Prime Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, in 2013.

The complaint was filed by Vasudeva Reddy, who claimed that certain land acquired for the information technology corridor was de-notified for illegal gain pursuant to a government notification dated June 21, 2006 by Yediyurappa (indicted as Defendant No. 2) when he was a deputy. CM and were assigned to entrepreneurs.

The investigator submitted a final report indicating that defendant no. 2. However, Special Judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat noted that the final report does not instill confidence in the court.





Times of India