Congress will fight the UP elections under the “supervision” of Priyanka Gandhi: the head of the state party, Ajay Lallu | India News

NEW DELHI: Days after the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party ruled out forging major alliances for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congressional State Unit Head Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday expressed confidence that his party has the ability to fight in elections without aligning itself. with any of them and form the next government on their own.

He also said that Congress would fight the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year under the “dekh-rekh (supervision)” of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and that under his leadership, the party would return to the state after more than three decades. .

In an interview with the PTI, Lallu said that Congress has become the main rival of the “oppressive” government of the UP and claimed that his party, with only five legislators, has proven to be a more effective opposition than the Samajwadi Party ( SP), which has 49 MLAs in the 403-member assembly.

He said that “winds of change” were blowing in the state and added: “Badlav ki aandhi hai, jiska naam Priyanka Gandhi hai (There is a storm of change and her name is Priyanka Gandhi).”

The head of the UP Congress stated that the Congress organization has been strengthened at various levels in the state under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.

When asked if the party should make Priyanka Gandhi the main ministerial face for the UP elections, Lallu said that it is the party’s national leadership that would decide who should be the main ministerial face.

Pressed on whether Priyanka Gandhi would be the face of the party in the run-up to the elections, Lallu said that she is in charge of the state and that the elections will be held under her supervision.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking at the Congress with hope. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers and under his leadership (Priyanka Gandhi), the Congress government will be formed in UP,” he said.

His comments come at a time when the party has changed course for the assembly elections with the state unit organizing zoned training camps for bloc presidents, district presidents and other officials to prepare workers for the polls. .

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi is likely to visit several districts this month with the aim of getting the cadre excited and preparing the party for a pitched electoral battle with the ruling BJP.

Whether the party fights the ballot box alone or in alliance with the SP or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Lallu said that Congress will forge an alliance with the problems of the people, farmers, the poor, women and the oppressed.

Congress will go to the people with this alliance and is confident that they will bless it, he added.

When asked if Congress has the ability to fight the ballot box alone, Lallu said, “Yes, it definitely has the ability to fight.”

His comments take on importance, coming days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party will not enter into any alliance with the big parties, while BSP supreme Mayawati later claimed that his team will not enter into any alliance for the UP polls.

On whether the votes could be divided if the SP, BSP and Congress compete separately, Lallu said that the people had given every other political actor in the state a chance, but that they were unable to stay true to the faith shown by the people and now it was the turn of Congress.

Regarding the statements of the leaders of the SP and the BSP about the polls, he said that they reflected frustration and disappointment because people have rejected them and support Congress.

On many political experts who do not consider Congress as the main rival of the BJP in the UP and the poor performance of the party in the panchayat polls, he alleged that an “oppressive” government of the BJP is in power and said that if any party is raising his voice against the Yogi. A deityanath dispensation in the streets, it is Congress that has emerged as “strong opposition.”

“Whether for farmers, youth, or the poor in rural areas, Congress has raised its voice on issues such as unemployment, the situation of law and order, saving lives during the Covid pandemic, deaths from spurious liquor, jungle raj and other problems”. he said.

“When they killed tribes in Sonbhadra, when injustice was committed against the daughter of Hathras, when injustice was committed against the daughters of Unnao and Shahjahanpur, Priyanka Gandhi raised her voice and fought against injustice. opposing farm laws, it was Priyanka Gandhi who did it, “Lallu said.

Claiming that congressional workers had taken the fight against the state government to the streets, he claimed that more than 1 lakh of party workers had come forward and cases had been brought against thousands of them at different times.

“I myself was arrested more than 80 times in a year, more than 40 to 50 cases were filed, and I went to jail four times,” Lallu said.

Speaking about the performance of Congress in the panchayat elections, Lallu said that 271 of the party-backed candidates were elected, 571 came in second and 711 came in third.

Congress got 50 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls and in assembly elections, it got 51 lakh votes, but in zila panchayat polls, it got 1.52,00,000 votes, he said, claiming that the SP only He “made headlines” for putting his name on the winning candidates despite losing.

“There is frustration and disappointment in BJP and SP, Congress with its determination is going to return to UP under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. We have full faith in the people,” he said, emphasizing that Congress was the main rival of the BJP in the polls. .

Noting that the party has been strengthened at various levels under Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu said that a capable organization had been established with the appointment of zila committees, bloc chairmen, and the establishment of nyaya panchayats and gram sabha units.

“We have 840 block presidents, 8,145 nyay panchayat presidents and in 59,000 villages, we have gram sabha units. We are strengthening the stands, training programs are underway. In light of these developments and on the basis of raising the issues of people, they definitely come back in UP, “he said.

Stating that the three farm laws were a big problem in the state, Lallu said that Congress opposed the laws and that farmers would support the party.





