Congress Reflects on Appointing New Lok Sabha Leader Before Session | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress is considering replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, its leader in the Lok Sabha, and appointing a new face to catalyze the opposition’s strategy in and out of the House and corner the government in Parliament.

Sources say this is to offer an olive branch to Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, as both Adhir and Mamata have been rivals since their days in Congress. The imminent decision may come after the party scored zero in the West Bengal Assembly elections despite Chowdhury getting a free hand.

The possible replacement could be Manish Tewari or Shashi Tharoor. Tewari is a MP for Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, but has roots in the eastern UP and has good relations with Mamata Banerjee and is also a Brahmin, while Shashi Tharoor, a MP from Kerala has spoken on various issues.

A section of the party is competing for Rahul Gandhi, but sources say he is not interested as the chamber leader will not get the status of leader of the opposition as Congress does not meet the criteria.

By the way, both Tharoor and Tewari belong to the G-23 group that wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi calling for radical reforms in the party. As Sonia Gandhi reaches out to dissidents and opposition leaders, she is building a new team with a more flexible approach. Chowdhury may be tasked with building the party in the state, as he is the Chief.





