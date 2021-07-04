India Top Headlines

Congress: Prime Minister must order JPC investigation into Rafale | India News

NEW DELHI: With French media reporting that a judicial investigation was ordered in the country into the Rafale agreement, on Saturday Congress reclaimed its claim and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the alleged irregularities in the combatant. jet purchase.

“The corruption in the Rafale deal has come out clearly now. The position of Congress and Rahul Gandhi has been vindicated today after the French government ordered an investigation, “said AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala, pointing to the investigation ordered by the French prosecutor’s office.

“When the French government has accepted that there is corruption in the deal, if an investigation by the JPC is not carried out in the country where the corruption occurred,” he asked, even though he added that the lawsuit should not be viewed through partisan politics. . lens, but should be viewed as a national security concern.

“Will the prime minister, like the French, now respond to the nation and say when he will subject his government to a JPC investigation into the Rafale scam?” Asked Surjewala.

AICC Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Three things cannot be hidden for long: the sun, the moon and the truth, said Lord Buddha.”

Introducing a JPC investigation, Congress said the parliamentary panel will be able to summon witnesses and high-ranking ministers, including the prime minister, and also access government files that the Supreme Court or CVC were unable to examine. He said the fact that the panel can ask probing questions and punish for perjury will be a great asset in unearthing the truth.





