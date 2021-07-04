Anti-Trafficking Bill Proposes Repression of Organized Crime Syndicates and Severe Punishment for “Aggravated” Crimes | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In its effort to tighten the bond with traffickers and put in place a rehabilitation framework for survivors, the Ministry of Development of Women and Children has published the draft of the Draft Law on Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation), 2021 the public domain requests comments until July 14. The bill, once finalized, will need Cabinet approval and the assent of both Houses of Parliament to become law.

The new bill comes after a lengthy review process after the 2018 Human Trafficking Bill, which was passed with the go-ahead of the Lok Sabha amid heated debate, never reached Rajya Sabha. and expired when the first term of the Modi government ended in 2019.

Now, this long-awaited new bill proposes that anyone who commits a crime of “human trafficking” be punished with a prison term of not less than seven years, but which can be extended to ten years, and will also be subject to a fine of at least one lakh. rupees. The bill also lists harsher punishments and penalties for crimes classified as “aggravated forms of trafficking.” The bill also includes tough measures to crack down on organized crime syndicates, organized criminal groups, including crimes with cross-border implications.

The National Investigation Agency will act as the national investigation and coordination agency responsible for preventing and combating human trafficking. Once the law is promulgated, the Center will notify and establish a National Committee against Trafficking in Persons, to ensure the overall effective implementation of the provisions of this law. This committee will have representation from various ministries with the secretary of the interior as chair and the secretary of the ministry of women’s and children’s development as co-chair. State and district anti-trafficking committees will also be formed to enforce the law on the ground.

In the section on crimes and penalties, “human trafficking” is defined to include “a) any person who recruits, transports, transfers, shelters or receives another person; b) through the threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, kidnapping, fraud, deception, abuse of power or a position of authority or vulnerability, or giving or receiving payments or benefits to obtain the consent of a person who have control over another person; (c) for the purpose of exploiting that person; will be guilty of a crime of human trafficking. ”

The bill elaborates on “exploitation” in the definition to say that it will include the “prostitution of others” or other forms of sexual exploitation, including pornography, any act of physical exploitation, forced labor or services, slavery or practices similar to the slavery, servitude or forced organ harvesting, illegal drug clinical trials or illegal biomedical research or the like.

Some examples of aggravated crimes listed in the bill include crimes that result in the death of the victim or their dependent or anyone else, including death as a result of suicide. Aggravated offenses will be sanctioned in cases where the victim, or his or her dependent or any other person suffers an injury that amounts to serious damage, or acid attack, or genital mutilation or organ removal, or an injury or exploitation that causes him be in a persistent vegetative state. This also includes cases where the crime has been caused by the administration of any chemicals or hormones to a person for the purpose of reaching early sexual maturity.

It is proposed that whoever commits the offense of aggravated form of human trafficking be punished with a penalty of ten years, but that can be extended to life imprisonment, and may also be punished with a fine that can be extended to 10 lakh rupees.

When a person is convicted of an offense under this section against a child under twelve years of age, or against a woman for the purpose of repeated rape, the person shall be punished with a rigorous prison term of twenty years, but that it can be extended to life. In the event of a second or subsequent conviction, the accused may be punished with the death penalty. The fine can be extended up to Rs 30 lakh.

When a public servant, a police officer or a person in charge or a staff of a home or institution for women or children is involved, it will be punished with a sentence for the rest of the natural life and a fine of up to Rs 30 lakh. .

The bill also makes clear that a person who posts, publishes, prints, transmits or distributes any material that promotes human trafficking or the exploitation of a trafficked person will invite punishment.

Likewise, any person who knows or has reason to believe that a person has been trafficked should report it to the nearest police station. Failure to report will be punished by imprisonment, which can be extended to three months, or by a fine of up to 25,000 rupees, or both.

The bill also establishes the deadline for awarding compensation. The draft establishes that in the registration of the first information report, the investigating officer will send a copy of it to the district committee against human trafficking and the district legal services authority (DLSA), who will provide immediate relief to the victim and dependents. . , including help and assistance for medical and rehabilitative needs, within seven days.

The draft also establishes that the DLSA will grant provisional relief to the victim or any dependent within a period of thirty days from the filing of the application and after due evaluation. The district anti-trafficking committee will also ensure the relief and rehabilitation of the victim and the dependent after registration by the FIR and within thirty days of a request in this regard by or on behalf of the victim. .

To prevent traffickers from using their property and assets for further abuse, the bill states that “whoever owns, owns or acquires any property, whether in India or outside India, with the proceeds of the commission of a offense will be punished with a term not less than three years, but which may be extended to life imprisonment. ”The trafficker will also be slapped with a fine of not less than Rs 2 lakh but which can be extended to Rs 1 crore and such property as well will be responsible for seizure and forfeiture.





