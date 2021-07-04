43,071 new Covid cases and 955 deaths in India in 24 hours; recovery rate rises to 97.09% | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: As many as 43,071 new Covid-19 cases and 955 deaths were recorded in India in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Union Ministry of Health on Sunday.

India’s virus case count has risen to 3,05,45,433, while the death toll stands at 4.02,005 today.

With 52,299 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the country has decreased to 4,85,350. Currently active cases constitute 1.59% of the total number of cases in India.

The recovery rate has risen to 97.09 percent from 97.06 percent the day before, the bulletin also showed. Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the number of new cases daily for the 52nd consecutive day, according to the government. A total of 2,96,58,078 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to the bulletin.

At 2.44%, the weekly positivity the rate has remained below 5%. The daily positivity rate, 2.34%, was less than 5% for the twenty-seventh consecutive day.

The Health Ministry also said Sunday that testing capacity in the country has been increased substantially, with a total of 41.82 million rupees tested so far.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage surpassed the 35 million rupee mark, the government said, adding that a total of 35,12,21,306 doses of vaccine have been administered through 46,04,925 sessions, according to an interim report. until 7 am on Sunday. Up to 63,87,849 doses of vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, he also said.