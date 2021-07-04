India Top Headlines

2nd wave of Covid-19: there were more young people in hospitals | India News

NEW DELHI: The mean age of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 was lower in the second wave of 48.7 years compared to 50.7 years during the first wave of the pandemic, shows a study based on the National Clinical Registry, which indicates that younger people may have faced hospitalization due to infection during the post-February rebound.

A higher proportion of patients in the youngest age group less than 20 years old and those between 20 and 39 years old were hospitalized during the second wave. Overall, about 70% of admitted patients were 40 years of age or older in both waves of the pandemic. The proportion of males was slightly lower in the second wave, as shown by the clinical profile of the hospitalized patients during the two waves.

Mortality among hospitalized patients increased by 3.1% in the second wave.





Reference page