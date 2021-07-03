India Top Headlines

The former MLA twice goes from JD (U) to RJD; Euphoric Tejashwi | India News

PATNA: The RJD opposition in Bihar claimed to have been shot in the arm on Saturday at the induction of Maheshwar Singh, a former two-term military player who passed from JD (U) to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh took the main membership of the RJD in the presence of opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and claimed that he left the NDA despite “a lot of pressure” and that dozens of his supporters in the East Champaran district were following his example through virtual mode. .

Welcoming Singh to the RJD, Yadav recalled his longstanding association with the former, who was the leader of the LJP in the state assembly a decade ago, when the party founded by the late Ram Vilas Paswan had a truck in Lalu’s garb. Prasad.

Yadav claimed that “many more” JD (U) and BJP leaders were in contact with him, but he avoided inquiries about Manjit Singh, another former MLA in the senior ministers party, who had similarly met with him. RJD leader recently fueling speculation about his change. sides, but backed down, reportedly after receiving a call from Nitish Kumar.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Yadav said that “it is not just my assertion that this government is going to fall. It is the wish of the people of the state that we overthrow it.”

“The reason is that the sentiment during the assembly elections was in favor of our Grand Alliance. The NDA inexplicably won the majority.”

RJD Supreme Lalu Prasad’s speech on July 5 on the 25th day of the party’s founding is expected to further burden party leaders and workers.

Prasad will deliver his speech virtually from the national capital.

Yadav also accused the prime minister of having promoted “corruption in transfers and assignments by giving a free hand to the bureaucrats he elected” and referred to the recent episode of the minister of social welfare, Madan Sahani, who threatened to resign upset because the officials they obstructed transfers and government-approved positions. cabinet member.

“Nothing in Bihar moves without paying the ‘RCP tax,'” Yadav commented, making an indirect reference to the close aide to the prime minister and JD (U) national president RCP Singh.

When asked about the controversy over alleged land grabbing and extortion attempts by a brother of Vice Minister and BJP leader Renu Devi, Yadav sarcastically commented “all your sins are erased if you join that party. No action can be taken against you. ” thereafter”.

The RJD leader was also asked about his recent offer of support to judicial deputies Chrag Paswan, who has found himself cornered in the party founded and led by his father after a rebellion led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

“Our condolences go out to Chirag. He has been aggrieved. The division in LJP has obviously been designed by the JD (U).

“But you have to answer if you want to stay with those who believe in the Constitution or with those who swear by the Bunch of Thoughts,” Yadav said, referring to a famous work by MS Golwalkar, one of the main ideologues of the BJP parent organization, the RSS.

When asked what his party strategy would be in the next monsoon session of the state assembly, the opposition leader said “we will have to discuss that. In the last session unprecedented things happened, when the honorable members were removed from the premises. they were physically harmed by the police and legislators and treated in the most shameful manner. ”

The state cabinet approved a proposal to convene the monsoon session of the two houses of Bihar’s legislature from July 26-30.

During the budget session, members of the Grand Alliance, led by RJD, had held the president hostage in their chamber in an attempt to prevent the passage of a bill that was intended to strengthen the police force.

The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill of 2021 was later passed by voice vote and the opposition went on strike.

“It is the same house on the floor where Karpoori Thakur had organized a demonstration that continued until late at night. However, the police never called inside before,” Yadav lamented.

Thakur, a former senior minister and one of the highest CBO leaders of his generation, had mentored both Lalu Prasad, who is Tejashwis’s father, and Nitish Kumar.





