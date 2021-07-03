India Top Headlines

The anti-trafficking bill proposes a stricter punishment; Imprisonment can be extended to 10 years | India News

NEW DELHI: In its effort to tighten the rope on traffickers and implement a rehabilitation framework for survivors, the Ministry of Development of Women and Children has published the draft of the Draft Law on Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation), 2021 in the public domain requests comments until July 14. Once finalized, the bill will need Cabinet approval and the assent of both Houses of Parliament to become law.

It proposes that any person who commits a crime of “trafficking in persons” be punished with a prison term of not less than seven years, but which can be extended to ten years, and may also be punished with a fine of at least one lakh of rupees. . The bill also lists harsher punishments and penalties for crimes classified as “aggravated forms of trafficking.”

It is proposed that the NIA act as the national investigative and coordinating body responsible for preventing and combating trafficking in persons. Once the law is promulgated, the Center will notify and establish a National Committee against Trafficking in Persons, to ensure the overall effective implementation of the provisions of this law. This committee will have representation from various ministries with the secretary of the interior as chair and the secretary of the ministry of women’s and children’s development as co-chair. Anti-trafficking committees will also be formed at the state and district levels. It is proposed that whoever commits the crime in an aggravated way of trafficking in persons be punished with a sentence of ten years but that can be extended to life imprisonment.

The bill also makes clear that a person who advertises, prints or broadcasts any material that promotes human trafficking will invite punishment.





