SC rejects PIL for dismissal of MoS Gen Singh | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL from an energy scientist and social activist seeking the ouster of Gen (rtd) VK Singh from the Union Council of Ministers because a series of false statements by him had substantially damaged India. in the international arena.

The petitioner, Chandrasekaran Ramaswamy, told a court headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana that since the 2013 statement about “all Kashmiri politicians being paid by the Indian army”, to a recent statement about “You don’t know how many times we have crossed Indo-China, the real line of control in our perception, “Gen Singh has discredited the country and given China the possibility of relying on such statements to counter India’s position on Chinese aggression in the Ladakh region. from Jammu and Kashmir.

The CJI-led bank said, “A minister gives a statement, doesn’t he like it, and then rushes to the Supreme Court to ask for his removal? In firing the PIL, the bank told the petitioner: “You claim to be a scientist in the energy sector. Use your energies to do something constructive for the country.”





