RSS advances on vax drive to make inroads into the Muslim belt of Assam | India News

GUWAHATI: Making inroads into Assam’s Muslim-majority belt of lower and western Assam, laden with the label of “illegal immigrants,” was always going to be a difficult proposition for a right-wing organization like the RSS. But the Covid-19 vaccination gave Sangh activists a unique opportunity to get closer to people and also make their presence felt, breaking the religious barrier.

Proving the vaccination myths wrong, members of Seemanta Chetana Mancha (SCM), an RSS-affiliated forum active along international borders, have opened the doors of their district office in the South Salmara district- Mankachar, which has about 95% Muslim population, for immunization.

“Today, we are going to vaccinate about 300 people at our session site. We are serving humanity, not people of a particular religious belief. Approximately 95% of Muslims will benefit from this session site, ”said Dilip Roy, vice president of SCM’s district unit.

After vaccinating around 55,000 of the estimated 3.5 lakh for more than 18 people in the district as of Saturday, South Salmara-Mankachar is slightly above West Karbi Anglong, which is at the bottom of the count.

“Our goal is to vaccinate the maximum number of citizens who deserve it at this time. Our membership has not hampered our drive to help the health department vaccinate more and more people, ”added Roy.

SCM’s district office in an Assam-type house located in the main market of the city of Mankachar, just 500 meters from the border with Bangladesh. It is being mobbed by a large number of people since the morning. There is no community hatred in this busy district shopping center, as evidenced by the activism of both Hindus and Muslims, who are guarding the vaccination center.

“SCM’s role is really commendable as they opened the doors of their office so that we could vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Dr. Sirajul Islam, the district’s immunization officer.

Islam added that South Salmara-Mankachar has been one of the two districts in Assam that recorded the lowest vaccination until recently. Several consignments of the prized jab were even returned to other districts when there were few recipients due to vaccine doubt here. “But the scene has changed in just two months with the support of organizations that have joined the health department to change people’s minds,” he said.

Elected leaders of minority groups have announced a free 10-pound bite of rice to bring hundreds of illiterates to the district’s vaccination centers.

To instill awareness, as expected of an Indian living on the border, Roy said his forum is working tirelessly in eight districts, near Bhutan and Bangladesh in Assam. The presence of foreign spies disguised as commoners is also undeniable in these districts, where intelligence agencies always control. But Covid has forced organizations like SCM to focus solely on vaccination to fuel this pandemic.

Fear of premature death within two years of vaccination had gripped people in this part of western Assam, which was an obstacle to carrying out vaccination. “It was extremely difficult to overcome the myth until May,” Islam said. He added that they countered this myth by saying that Covid can take their lives even sooner, if they wander without taking the blows.

The district has tried to raise awareness by involving prominent district personalities, Anganwadi workers, directors of educational institutions, teachers and village chiefs to eradicate the myths, Islam said.

Kushnimara-Jordanga gram panchayat president Beauty Halima Mandol said: “I offered 5kg rice to many families to get vaccinated. Little by little, people in the area began to believe that the Covid-19 vaccine does not cause any harm. Hardly anyone in my area faced the side effects of the vaccine. “He added:” Vaccine stocks are disappearing fast. People are looking for the Covid vaccine today, but there is no supply. ”





