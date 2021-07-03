India Top Headlines

Progressive decline in Covid-19 cases in the Northeast: Union Minister Jitendra Singh | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that there is a progressive decline in Covid-19 cases in the eight northeastern states, but warned that the drop in active cases should be followed with a greater emphasis on vaccination and strict observance of the relevant protocols.

In a review meeting with the health secretaries of the eight northeastern states (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim), Singh expressed satisfaction that he was reaching the national average in terms of decreases in positivity. Velocity.

Meghalaya is the only exception that witnessed an increase due to Covid-19 cases in a prison in the Ri-bhoi district, he said.

There is a progressive decline in Covid-19 cases in the eight northeastern states, the minister added.

Singh, Minister of the Union for the Development of the Northeast Region (DoNER), reported that in the Northeast region, the positivity rate, which was 3.96 percent on June 30, has dropped to 2.94 percent. On July 2. the national average fell from 2.34 percent on June 30 to 2.09 percent on July 2, according to an official statement.

The eight states informed the minister that they were taking regular measures to defeat the second wave of the pandemic and, at the same time, increasing the health infrastructure with the support of the central government and the DoNER ministry.

The minister warned that the decline in active cases should be followed with a greater emphasis on vaccination and strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

Singh said he is in constant contact with the eight top ministers in the region and that any assistance requested by states will be provided by the Center immediately.

The minister took note of the vaccine supply problems in Nagaland and Manipur and ordered officials from the Union Ministry of Health to deal with them urgently.

Singh said that in the latest wave of the pandemic, the Northeast had been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus compared to other states.

Some states like Sikkim did not have a single positive case of Covid during the lockdown period in the first wave, he added.

But on the contrary, this year, the northeastern states have witnessed a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.

In May, during the peak of coronavirus cases in the region, Singh had a high-level meeting in the wake of considerable media attention.

He had directed officials to find ways to ensure that the rising graph of positive coronavirus cases in several northeastern states begins to slow or flatten. The minister had recommended that strict measures be implemented, in addition to extensive testing and contact tracing.

Singh said he is receiving daily updates from all eight states on the prevalence of Covid-19 and the health facilities and infrastructure needed to combat the pandemic effectively.





