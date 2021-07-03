India Top Headlines

No need for cuts: Sidhu now advises CM on power issues | India News

CHANDIGARH / AMRITSAR: Congressional Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter on Friday to suggest ways to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to address the current energy crisis in the state. He said there would be no need for power outages or for the CM to change office hours if “we act in the right direction.”

Sidhu’s nine-tweet thread comes at a time when opposition parties are attacking the congressional government over lengthy power outages in the state on Wednesday and Thursday. His suggestions came even as he himself has an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 8.6 lakh to pay Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd for his residence in Amritsar. According to the PSPCL website, the due date for payment by cash and check is July 2.

Meanwhile, Sidhu, who stopped criticizing Amarinder after meeting with a congressional panel last month, tweeted Friday morning about the “truth about energy costs, outages, power purchase agreements and how give free, 24-hour energy to the people of Punjab. . ”

While Sidhu gave the CM more advice on energy costs, BSP official Gurbax Singh Shergill, former SDO of PSPCL, said Sidhu should have settled his electricity bill as a priority before offering advice on how to solve the electricity crisis.





