Naidu calls on the strategic community to focus on the post-Covid world and its implications for India | India News
NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday described the coronavirus pandemic as the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced in living memory when he called on the Indian strategic community to focus on the post-Covid world and its implications for the country.
The vice president, who is the ex-officio president of the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA), made the remarks at the 19th meeting of his governing council.
Hours earlier, he had chaired the twentieth meeting of the ICWA governing body.
According to an official statement, the former secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vijay Thakur Singh, was appointed next ICWA director general at the meeting, as the term of the incumbent TCA Raghavan ends on 23 July.
ICWA’s governing law prescribes a three-year term for the CEO and ex-officio member secretary, according to the statement.
Addressing the governing council meeting virtually from Hyderabad, Naidu noted that analyzing the global impact of the pandemic has been a cross-cutting theme at ICWA in all of its deliberations and areas of research.
He appreciated ICWA’s activities over the past year despite the interruptions of the pandemic.
In the last seven months, in addition to its research activities, ICWA organized a total of 28 events that were a combination of lectures, panel discussions, lectures, track II dialogues, and book discussions.
Naidu noted that in addition to its traditional focus on area studies in its program activities, ICWA has made recent efforts to focus on broad topics such as Mahatma Gandhi and the world, maritime affairs, the advancement of reformed multilateralism, gender in international relations and diplomacy, and the contribution of Indian soldiers in the First World War.
He noted that the Council had made full use of digital platforms during the pandemic, which had provided opportunities to expand their reach.
Naidu also released a book, ‘Sapru House: A Story of Institutions Building in World Affairs’.
ICWA is located in Sapru House.
In response to his call for research and specialized work on world affairs for the lay reader, the vice president said, ICWA has commissioned a short monograph on India’s bilateral relations with Bangladesh written in simple, non-technical language. He said similar monographs can be taken for other countries as well.
The virtual meeting was attended by three Vice-Presidents of the Council: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, PP Chaudhary, and the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, Rajiv Kumar.
The vice president, who is the ex-officio president of the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA), made the remarks at the 19th meeting of his governing council.
Hours earlier, he had chaired the twentieth meeting of the ICWA governing body.
According to an official statement, the former secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vijay Thakur Singh, was appointed next ICWA director general at the meeting, as the term of the incumbent TCA Raghavan ends on 23 July.
ICWA’s governing law prescribes a three-year term for the CEO and ex-officio member secretary, according to the statement.
Addressing the governing council meeting virtually from Hyderabad, Naidu noted that analyzing the global impact of the pandemic has been a cross-cutting theme at ICWA in all of its deliberations and areas of research.
He appreciated ICWA’s activities over the past year despite the interruptions of the pandemic.
In the last seven months, in addition to its research activities, ICWA organized a total of 28 events that were a combination of lectures, panel discussions, lectures, track II dialogues, and book discussions.
Naidu noted that in addition to its traditional focus on area studies in its program activities, ICWA has made recent efforts to focus on broad topics such as Mahatma Gandhi and the world, maritime affairs, the advancement of reformed multilateralism, gender in international relations and diplomacy, and the contribution of Indian soldiers in the First World War.
He noted that the Council had made full use of digital platforms during the pandemic, which had provided opportunities to expand their reach.
Naidu also released a book, ‘Sapru House: A Story of Institutions Building in World Affairs’.
ICWA is located in Sapru House.
In response to his call for research and specialized work on world affairs for the lay reader, the vice president said, ICWA has commissioned a short monograph on India’s bilateral relations with Bangladesh written in simple, non-technical language. He said similar monographs can be taken for other countries as well.
The virtual meeting was attended by three Vice-Presidents of the Council: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, S Jaishankar, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, PP Chaudhary, and the Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog, Rajiv Kumar.