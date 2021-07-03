India Top Headlines

Menstruating women “denied” beatings in Karnataka | India News

BELAGAVI: Staff at some vaccination centers in northern Karnataka have reportedly asked menstruating women to seek injections five days after their cycle. Activists say eligible beneficiaries are being asked to return later to Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

In Raichur, some health workers, with no recorded data of post-vaccination complications, told women that the injection could lead to heavier bleeding and fatigue and that they should wait for periods to end, according to activist Vidhya Patil . “There are no such instructions from the government and women are receiving vaccinations,” said Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar.





