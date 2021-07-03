Mehbooba Mufti says the end of the darbar move is “insensitive” | India News

India Top Headlines

SRINAGAR: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called the end of the 149-year practice of ‘darbar movement’ an “insensitive” decision, adding that its economic and social benefits outweighed the expenses incurred for the moving offices during the summer and winter. .“The recent decision of the Government of India to stop the Darbar movement is very smart and foolish. Its economic and social benefits outnumber the expenses incurred to relocate the capital during the summer and winter. It’s pretty obvious that these insensitive decisions are made by those who care least about J & K’s well-being, ”he wrote on Twitter.The Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced last month that it had made a complete transition to the electronic office, thus ending the practice of the biannual darbar movement.

The practice of darbar move, under which the administration functions in Jammu for six winter months and in Srinagar During the summer, it was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions in the two regions.