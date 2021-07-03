India Top Headlines

Kodagu Teacher Builds Tree House Classroom to Overcome Internet Irregularity | India News

MADIKERI (Kodagu): As all classes came online due to Covid-induced lockdown after the second wave in April, this teacher from Mullur Village, Somwarpet in Kodagu, about 250 km from Bengaluru, found a unique solution to overcome irregular internet problems. CS Satheesha, a 37-year-old government school teacher, decided to build a bamboo platform on top of a tree so that he could continue teaching the children from his perch.

Satheesha, who teaches 1st to 5th grade students at the government basic elementary school in Mullur, says it took her two months to build her classroom in the treetops. “I spent around 10,000 rupees to build it, which included lighting,” he adds. The necessary material (bags of bamboo, hay and jute) was acquired with the help of friends.

This original idea was inspired by the makeshift watchtowers (locally called “Atta-palli”) that villagers use during harvest season to watch out for elephants and wild boars that could destroy their crops.

Now, the platform is where he goes to teach daily classes for students in English, math and Kannada. Since it is at a height of 20 feet, the problem of weak reception has been overcome. He also helped organize some additional smartphones for the students, while others were taught through conference calls.

Your students appreciate the effort you have made. “Our teacher is really cool. Due to his innovative mind, we didn’t miss any classes, ”says Punya, a Class 4 student.

Following its success story, Karnataka’s Minister of Primary Education, S Suresh Kumar, has taken the issue of connectivity in rural areas seriously, urging Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to step in and get service providers to fix network problems. “I wrote to the CM and the chief secretary to explain the situation in Malnad and other mountainous areas and asked them to convene a meeting of service providers to enable connectivity in these areas,” says Kumar.

A retired senior official from the public instruction department says, “We need teachers like Satheesha who will go the extra mile to teach students.”





Times of India