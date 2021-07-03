India Top Headlines

J&K: After Rajouri, Kathua District Bans Drones | India News

JAMMU: The Kathua district administration has imposed restrictions on the use of drones and flying objects after two blasts of air-dropped explosives at Jammu Air Force Station on June 27.

Just a few days ago, the Rajouri district administration had also imposed a ban on the use, sale and purchase of drones.

“It has been observed that anti-national elements can use drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to human life in certain parts of J&K UT,” said Kathua District Magistrate (DM) Rahul Yadav in his order. .

Officials said that in the current situation to avoid confusion and secure airspace near vital facilities and densely populated areas, it is rational and desirable to regulate the use of any drones, small toys or flying objects to eliminate the risk of injury to the life and property.

“A ban is imposed on the use of any drones or small flying objects, flying toys in the district and drones operating in the Kathua district must register with ACR / SDM, added DM Kathua.

No drones will be flown after sunset and before sunrise and, in an emergency, prior permission must be obtained from DM / ADM, per order.

The official order also said that the owner of the drone and its operator will be responsible for the damage suffered, to people or property, due to the mishandling or malfunction of the drone. Violations will attract action under Sec-188 IPC.





