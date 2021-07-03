India Top Headlines

India Inc faces vacillation from vax | India News

NEW DELHI / BENGALURU: Sameer Kumar, a food delivery agent in the national capital, has yet to take the hit despite regular reminders from his employer. “I’ve heard it makes you terribly ill,” Kumar said. “No one in my town has taken it for the same reason.”

People like Kumar have India Inc. worried. Fueled by rumors, superstition and fear, doubts about vaccines keep a large part of the workforce out of vaccination campaigns. But vaccines, industry experts said, are crucial in helping sustain the economic recovery that is underway.

“We are in overdrive to vaccinate all of our service professionals. But there is always that 20% who suffer from vaccinations, ”Abhiraj Singh Bhal, co-founder and CEO of Urban Company, the concert market, told TOI.

Similar behavior was shown by several store and factory employees of Titan’s jewelry division in Tamil Nadu. “We have done two rounds of communications saying they cannot put others at risk and we cannot allow them to serve in stores,” said Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer of Titan’s jewelry division.

Companies like Hinduja Global Solutions and Hitachi ABB Power Grids are also facing the same challenge. Of the former’s 8,000 employees, only 2,500 are in favor of vaccines, a survey showed. “While we have implemented vaccination campaigns, the questions about vaccines took me by surprise,” Partha De Sarkar, CEO of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) told TOI.

Companies, however, have taken a carrot and stick approach to tackling the problem. While Hinduja Global Solutions has made vaccinations mandatory for employees, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is conducting training sessions and workshops for employees to opt for the jab.

“The pandemic has led to a significant increase in demand for e-commerce, and to ensure this opportunity is not missed, it is critical for players like Zomato and Flipkart to vaccinate supply chain personnel as soon as possible,” said Himanshu Bajaj, partner. , Asia Pacific Leader, Consumer and Retailer in Kearney. “Similarly, a key impact for the consumer packaged goods players was the disruption of the supply chain, including in manufacturing and distribution, and here again vaccination is key.”

A Zomato spokesperson said it has vaccinated about 63% of its 1.5 lakh delivery force and that the company is covering the cost. Flipkart is also distributing free vaccines alongside free ‘doctor on call’ services for its front-line workers, while Swiss food and beverage company Nestlé has partnered with local health authorities to set up camps at manufacturing locations and Offices.





