India Top Headlines

Despite being in the minority in Mainpuri, Firozabad and Mathura, BJP manages to win the top spots in the main polls of zila panchayat | India News

AGRA: Despite being in the minority in the district panchayat elections in Mainpuri, Firozabad and Mathura, the BJP has succeeded in getting its candidates elected as chairmen of the district councils in these three districts. In fact, the party has managed to get 67 of its nominees elected across the state and this has been touted by party leaders as a “prelude” to victory in the 2022 assembly elections.

Even in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri and Firozabad, the BJP achieved the victory of its candidates: Archana Bhadauria and Harshita Singh. The BJP had won only eight of the 30 seats in Manipuri and the SP had become the largest party with 13 seats.

Similarly, in Firozabad, the ruling BJP had won only five of the 33 seats supported by the party, the SP won a near majority with 16 seats. However, the BJP “stole” the show by having its candidates elected as the district head of the Panchayat. Also in Mathura, the BJP turned their opponents around despite winning eight of 33 seats. The BSP has a maximum of 13 seats.

In Aligarh, BJP had won nine of the 47 seats. However, it was still the largest party here, as 21 independents had won elections at the district panchayat ballot box here. The SP, BSP and RLD had managed to get only 7, 5 and 5 seats respectively.

BJP’s Kishan Singh was elected head of the Mathura district council after garnering 22 votes against his SP-RLD opponent Rajendra Sikarvar, who garnered 11 votes. In Aligarh, BJP’s Vijay Singh won with 30 votes from SP’s Archana Yadav, as they received 38 and 8 votes respectively.

On Vijay Singh’s victory, his relative and MP Rajveer Singh Raju said that it was to be expected and that the opposition is making all kinds of accusations as they have lost.

Former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that the state government used its machinery to manage the elections. “Our candidates were unnecessarily harassed and registered in various sections of the IPC,” he said, adding that the administration openly assisted the ruling party in this “fraud” and “nullification” of the people’s mandate. He alleged that the DM worked as an agent for BJP.

Echoing similar views, former Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav said: “The district administration and the police are working for the ruling party. They are pressuring the panchayat members of our district to vote for a candidate endorsed by the BJP. ”

State Cabinet Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri said the election in Mainpuri was very challenging, but that the party’s candidate registered victory for the first time in history. When asked about the complaints made against the BJP, he said that the opposition always cries badly for its frustration, but that the elections carried out by the administration were very “fair and transparent.”

Former Mathura district panchayat chief Anoop Chaudhary said the BJP is taking advantage of being in government. He said: “The electoral process must be changed for transparency.” Mathura’s SP-RLD candidate, Rajendra Sikarvar, alleged that the district authorities are helping the ruling party to win their candidate. His followers shouted slogans against the administration.





Times of India