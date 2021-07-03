India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India registers 43,000 new cases, Kerala tops the list with 12,000 | India News

The downward trend in new cases continued, with 42,941 new cases and 722 deaths recorded on Saturday. Except for Monday, which reports the lowest cases in most weeks, the case count was the lowest among all other days. Although deaths have not seen a similar decline, it has been more than ten days since the death toll surpassed the 1,000 mark. Among the large states, the Jharkhand data had not yet reached the time of this report.

Comparable data globally (for July 2) shows that Brazil experienced a decline and reported slightly lower cases than India. This has brought India back to the number one spot in the world.

Nationally, Kerala topped the list with 12,456 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 9,489. The case count was just over 4,000 in Tamil Nadu, while Andhra Pradesh and Odisha reported fewer than 3,000 new infections in the past 24 hours. Other states that reported more than 1,000 cases on Saturday include Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Nagaland, Haryana and MP reported less than 100 cases. Three states reported more than 100 deaths. With 153, Maharashtra topped the list and was followed by Kerala and TN which reported 135 and 115 deaths, respectively.





Times of India