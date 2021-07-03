Covid-19: Doctors warn of giloy-related liver damage | India News

India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Doctors warn of giloy-related liver damage

MUMBAI: Demonstrating that certain traditional herbs and medicines taken to protect against Covid-19 could cause severe harm, Mumbai doctors found at least six patients with severe liver damage between September and December 2020. These patients arrived with complaints of jaundice and lethargy , after which the doctors discovered that each had a history of having taken a mixture of the herb Tinospora cordifolia, known locally as ‘giloy’ in Hindi or ‘guduchi’ in Sanskrit.

A 62-year-old woman died four months after being rushed to the hospital with fluid build-up in her abdomen, a sign of liver failure. “We, for the first time, found a biopsy-proven severe liver injury related to the herb Tinospora cordifolia,” said hepatologist Dr. Aabha Nagral, lead author of a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, an international journal. peer reviewed. journal published by the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver.

Liver transplant surgeon Dr. AS Soin, who was unrelated to the study, said he had also seen five cases of giloy-related liver damage. One of his patients also died. “Many took giloy during the pandemic to boost their immunity and as an antioxidant. Unfortunately, many suffered liver toxicity from this, ”he said. Except for the deaths, the other patients made a full recovery within a couple of months after stopping the herb.

Giloy is among the several alternative medicines recommended by the Ayush ministry as an immune booster against the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19.





