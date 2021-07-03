India Top Headlines

Covid-19: At Higher Risk, Pregnant Women Can Get Vax Now | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center has approved Covid vaccines for pregnant women. The Health Ministry said on Friday that the decision based on the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) allows pregnant women to make an informed decision about how to get vaccinated.

Pregnant women who opt for vaccination can get vaccinated at any time during their pregnancy after registering with CoWIN or through walk-in registration.

The Center said that studies have shown that Covid-19 infection during pregnancy can result in a rapid deterioration of the health of women and they are at increased risk of serious diseases and could also affect the fetus. “The matter has been examined by experts in knowledge of the domain based on evidence indicating that pregnant women have a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 compared to non-pregnant women if they become infected,” he said. the statement from the Ministry of Health.

Pregnant women with Covid infection are at increased risk of preterm delivery and other adverse outcomes, including increased chances of neonatal morbidity. In addition, experts have also highlighted pre-existing comorbidities, advanced maternal age, and high BMI as factors that could cause a serious infection in pregnancy.

NTAGI President Dr. NK Arora said in a television interview that compared to the first wave, the chances of pregnant women dying from Covid increased two to three times during the second wave. In this context, and based on the studies, it was considered that vaccination for this sector of the population is essential. He said it has been decided that pregnant women taking the vaccine will be followed and fetal results will also be monitored. Arora said the risk of serious side effects like bleeding or blood clots is a 1 in 10 lakh chance.





