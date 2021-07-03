Covid-19: An incorrect injection technique could also lead to clots | India News

India Top Headlines

A new study shows that an incorrect injection technique could be one of the reasons behind clotting after inoculation with adenovirus-based Covid vaccines, which include injections of AstraZeneca, J&J and Sputnik. Incorrect technique could cause the injection to be accidentally given into a blood vessel instead of into the muscle.A study conducted in mice by clinical scientists at the University of Munich in Germany and a research institute in Italy found that this very rare complication of the adenovirus vaccine could be happening due to the vaccine being injected into the bloodstream. The preprint published on bioRxiv.org earlier this week indicated that the study highlighted accidental intravenous injection as a potential mechanism for post-vaccination thrombotic thrombocytopenic syndrome (STT), also called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).“If the tip of the needle doesn’t go deep enough into the muscle or if it hits a blood vessel, the vaccine can be injected directly into the bloodstream. This can happen when an improperly trained healthcare worker pinches the skin. Intramuscular injections should be given without pinching the skin, so that the tip of the needle reaches the muscle. When the skin is pinched, the tip of the needle reaches only the subcutaneous tissue. When that happens, not only is the vaccine not absorbed properly, but it can rarely hit one of the blood vessels that travel through the layer between the skin and the muscle that contains a network of blood vessels, ”explained Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the IMA National Coronavirus Task Force.

After a study in Denmark, Jayadevan warned in early April of the possibility that a faulty injection technique is responsible for some of the rare clots seen after Covid vaccination. He said people have stopped aspirating or pulling the plunger of the syringe to check if they hit a blood vessel while giving intramuscular injections. “Aspiration was standard practice during my training days,” he added.

The study showed what effects the injection can have on the bloodstream. It cannot be tested in humans and was done in mice. When administered intramuscularly, it remains localized. When injected into the bloodstream, it is transported to different parts of the body and clots can form anywhere. Clot formation has been recognized to be clearly, though not commonly, associated with puncture.