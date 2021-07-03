India Top Headlines

Conversion Case: ED Searches UP, Delhi to Track Foreign Funds | India News

NEW DELHI / LUCKNOW: The Directorate of Enforcement conducted searches of six locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday in a money laundering investigation related to alleged ‘forced conversions’ at UP. The UP Police Anti-Terror Squad had previously filed an FIR in the case and arrested six defendants, including Umar Gautam and Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi.

On June 25, ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 against Mohammed Umar Gautam and Mufti Kazi Jahangir Qasmi and the Dawah Islamic Center (IDC) in Delhi’s Jamianagar. Both defendants are in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (UPATS).

The anti-money laundering agency has claimed that both Umar and Qasmi participated in large-scale conversions across India. The events, ED said, emerged during searches of its facilities at Jamia Nagar in Delhi and other locations in Lucknow and Sant Kabir Nagar.

The ED became involved in the case only after UPATS in its preliminary investigation tracked down alleged documents related to illegal donations, transfers from different countries, particularly from the Middle East to accounts of Umar Gautam, and a trust administered by the defendants known as Fatima. Charitable Trust (FCT). .

The Al Hassan Education and Welfare Foundation is located in Lucknow, Malihabad, and has an office in Hardoi. The defendant Umar Gautam was the vice president of this foundation, but after his arrest he was removed from office. Police sources said that another detained defendant, Salahuddin Jainuddin, was a member of the Sant Kabir Nagar Guidance, Education and Welfare Society.

Several incriminating documents have been seized during the search, revealing large-scale conversions carried out by the defendant Umar Gautam and his organizations across India. The documents also reveal that their organizations have received foreign funding of several million rupees to carry out illegal conversions. More research is being done, ”ED said.

Previously, the UP ATS, following the arrest of the sixth defendant Salahuddin Sheikh of Vadodara in Gujarat, had claimed that Umar and his associates had converted more than 1,000 people to Islam by luring them with “offers of money, work and marriage.”

The ED searches covered the premises of the Dawah Islamic Center (IDC), residence of Umar Gautam and his associate Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi, all located at Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The offices of the Al Hassan Education and Welfare Foundation and the Guidance Education and Welfare Society located in Lucknow and Sant Kabir Nagar respectively have also been registered. Umar Gautam has partnered with these organizations and played a pivotal role in conducting illegal conversions, the ED said.





Times of India