BJP supported candidates who will win in the elections for UP president Zila Panchayat | India News

LUCK: The BJP appeared to be heading for a major victory in Zila Panchayat’s presidential election on Saturday. According to field reports, candidates supported by the BJP won the majority of the 53 seats where the elections were held. While the state election commission had yet to announce the results, unconfirmed reports claimed that the BJP won in more than 45 districts.

Candidates backed by the ruling party had already won president seats in 21 districts, including Varanasi and Gorakhpur, unopposed on June 29.

BJP-backed candidates reportedly managed to record victory in Ayodhya and Mathura, the epicenter of Hindutva politics. While in Ayodhya, the BJP-backed candidate Roli Singh defeated SP-backed Indu Sen Yadav in Mathura, the BJP-backed candidate Kisan Singh recorded a victory against Rajendra Singh Sikarwar, backed by the RL D.

The ZP president elections had become a prestigious competition for the BJP and the opposition, mainly the SP, ahead of the high-interest UP assembly elections to be held next year. While the elections for the president of ZP are not held with symbols, the BJP openly announced that its supported candidates unleashed a political frenzy in the opposition camp.

Even when SP challenged the BJP, the BSP withdrew from the race after party chief Mayawati announced that her party would stay away from the ZP president elections. The victory in the polls of rural local bodies potentially arms the BJP to further increase its rural footprint.





