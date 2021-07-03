India Top Headlines

BJP: Rahul Gandhi is used as a pawn by rival firms | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP alleged on Saturday that Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi is being used as a “pawn” by competing defense companies to cast doubt on the Rafale fighter’s deal and claimed that the opposition party continues to rack up allegations of corruption in an attempt to “weaken” India.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said the reports refer to an NGO complaint and that more data was needed, and criticized Congress for making corruption synonymous with defense deals when he was in office. Patra cited the CAG report and SC’s verdict, which found no wrongdoing in the defense agreement, to reject the congressional accusations. “This is the first time that the Gandhi-Nehru family has failed to obtain any bribes … They are obviously disturbed and make baseless accusations,” he said.

“From the way Rahul Gandhi is behaving, it will not be an exaggeration to say that competing companies are using him as a pawn. He has been lying from the beginning on the subject. Probably, he is acting as an agent or some member of the Gandhi family has been doing it for a competing company ”, alleged Patra. Citing several examples, Patra claimed that Gandhi had cited misrepresented facts and that he even had to present an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for coining the term “Chowkidar Chor Hai” while claiming that the court’s observations confirmed his allegations of corruption.

“There is a non-disclosure clause on the price of the agreement … However, details have been given to the SC and the CAG, who gave a clean note and said that there were no irregularities in the procedure and the acquisition of the fighter jets. Rafale, “said Patra. and added: “It seems that there has been an agreement between the competing companies and Gandhi.”





