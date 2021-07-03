India Top Headlines

Bharat Biotech Says Vaccine 93.4% Effective Against Severe Covid-19 | India News

NEW DELHI: Phase III trials of Covaxin, conducted by Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech, showed it to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the firm said Saturday.

The data demonstrated 65.2% protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India.

The Delta variant had caused an increase in infections in April and May, and the highest number of daily deaths in the world.

Furthermore, it was 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in the trial.

Last month, vaccine maker AstraZeneca also said its vaccine was effective against the Delta and Kappa variants, citing a study.

The country has been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in the country by the Serum Institute of India, which plans to increase monthly production starting in July to nearly 100 million doses.

Bharat Biotech now estimates that it will produce 23 million doses per month.

The Phase III data came as Ocugen Inc, which is co-developing Covaxin with Bharat Biotech for the US market, prepares to submit an application for full approval in the US.

India, with a count of 30.45 million infections, is the second most affected country after the United States, with 33 million. The death toll in the South Asian nation has exceeded 400,000.





