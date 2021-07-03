India Top Headlines

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Meets with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | India News

LUCK: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here Saturday, sparking speculation about a link between the two parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday. next year.

Party leader Aam Aadmi, however, declined to comment on the matter, saying that he met with Yadav to convey his birthday wishes and held a discussion about the current political situation in the state.

Singh declined to release details of his meeting with Yadav.

Asked whether the next Assembly elections in the UP will see an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the AAP, Singh said: “I cannot say anything on this matter.”





