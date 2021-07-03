44,111 new cases of Covid, 738 deaths registered in India in 24 hours; recovery rate jumps to 97.06% | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: As many as 44,111 new Covid-19 cases and 738 deaths have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Union Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The case count has risen to 3,05,02,362 and the death toll stands at 4,01,050 today.

With 57,477 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the country has dropped to 4.95,533. The number of active cases has dropped below 5 lakh after 97 days, the government said.

Currently active cases constitute 1.62% of the total number of cases in India.

The recovery rate has risen to 97.06%, Saturday’s bulletin showed. Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the number of new cases daily for the 51st consecutive day, according to the government.

The government also said that so far a total of 2.96.05,779 patients have recovered from the disease across the country.

At 2.50%, the weekly positivity rate has remained below 5%. The daily positivity rate, 2.35%, was less than 5% for the 26th consecutive day.

The Health Ministry also said that testing capacity has been increased substantially in India, with a total of 41.64 million rupees tested so far.

The government also said that Rs 34.46 million vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign.