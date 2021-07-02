India Top Headlines

Vaccine conducts a ‘marathon, not a 100-meter sprint’: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: Calling the Covid-19 vaccination program a “marathon and not a 100-meter sprint,” the Center said there is tremendous logistics and planning involved to ensure crucial jabs are delivered to the most remote part of the country as soon as possible.

“We are doing a marathon and not a 100-meter sprint and a daily vaccine delivery analysis may not be contextually correct to explain the big picture. There is a very serious effort in the government in collaboration with the states regarding two aspects: one is how to increase production and the second is that what is produced quickly goes down to the field level in the most remote parts of this country and we can vaccinate as many people as possible, “said Lav Agarwal, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Health.

The comments came as some states raised concerns about supplies and dose availability.

In response to criticism about the different vaccine availability projections between August and December, the government said this needs to be seen in the proper context. Niti Aayog Member Health Dr. VK Paul said the situation is dynamic and the projections were contextual.

“When we gave a dose projection of Rs 216 million between August and December, it was based on an optimistic aspiration projection given by our manufacturers. We thought it was appropriate to share it with the country because at that time there was a sense of whether vaccines were available or not, ”said Dr. Paul.

Underscoring that the daily average of vaccinations has risen to around 40-50 lakhs per day from just 2.5 lakhs initially when the program began, the Center said the increase is the result of efforts to boost not only production, but also procurement and supplies.

While vaccination against Covid-19 slowed significantly in May with a daily average of only 19.69 lakh doses, the Center implemented the revised policy for Covid vaccination and took over the procurement and supply of 75% of locally produced vaccines as of June 21.





Reference page