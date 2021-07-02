India Top Headlines

In Letter to Prime Minister, IRS Officials Criticize Brass Extensions | India News

NEW DELHI: In a rare outburst, “highly agitated” India Revenue Service (IRS) officials dealing with customs and indirect taxes have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing extensions and re-election of members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), arguing that this promotes “vested interests and lobbying” that is “detrimental to professional conduct and the prevention of tax evasion.”

A year after a CBIC member’s term was extended, the association said, a few more members are expected to obtain an extension or new designation after retirement and the proposals are under “active consideration.” He argued against the extension for members of the CBIC, as well as for the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

“… the extension of tenure beyond retirement demoralizes the cadre as the entire chain of promotions is blocked, also when there are enough eligible officers available for promotions,” the association said, adding that to the secretaries who belonged the IAS was not being granted an extension.

Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar, who is currently a member (customs), received an extension last August.

When contacted, All India Association Customs and Excise Association Chairman Naresh Penumbaka told TOI that the letter was sent after consultations with 150 officials, with a similar representation sent to the finance minister. Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister PK Mishra’s chief secretary. “It is our calling. We will observe the government’s orders, but we have to air the opinions of our members, ”he said by phone.

The representation comes amid repeated criticism of the tax service by opposition parties, who have accused tax officials of taking politically motivated positions. Earlier this week, AAP criticized the tax department following a notice to Delhi MLA Atishi.

The letter has also sparked conversations among IRS direct tax officials. The officer wing for direct tax officers all but disappeared after the government indicted some officials for offering unsolicited advice during last year’s national shutdown, which included imposing taxes on certain sections.

Currently, JB Mahapatra is working as acting president of CBDT with his two predecessors Sushil Chandra and PC Mody obtaining two extensions each after his retirement. The government had also reappointed SK Gupta as a member of CBDT after his retirement.





Times of India