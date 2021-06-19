Petition from Bengala, SC asks HC to defer the hearing of the Narada case | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Agreeing to hear the argument of the Government of West Bengal and its Minister of Justice Moloy Ghatak against the order of the HC of Calcutta that refuses to record their affidavits in the CBI transfer request in the Narada case, the The Supreme Court asked the HC on Friday to postpone the hearing scheduled for June 21.

Noting that the HC could resume the daily hearing only after the controversy over the affidavits is resolved, a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian released the plea hearing against HC’s order on June 22. and I was hoping HC wouldn’t take until then.

On June 9, the HC did not accept affidavits from the CM and the minister of law related to their role on May 17, the day of the arrest of four TMC officials, which became grounds for CBI to file a petition to transfer the case of the special court. in Calcutta.

Striking the HC for allegedly applying different standards for the parties, the minister of law in his appeal said that while CBI was allowed to submit affidavits without court permission to remove the loophole in his plea, his affidavits and the CM were not allowed on the reason for the delay.

“The HC has lost sight of the fact that what is good for the goose is good for the goose, and if CBI was allowed to fill in the gaps in its pleadings and improve its case by filing two additional affidavits without the permission of the HC, It is surprising that CBI today opposes the petitioner’s affidavit and that HC perpetuates the illegality by imposing different standards for the parties … arbitrarily and without taking into account the principles of equity and natural justice “, Ghatak said.

He said he was served on May 27 and the affidavit was filed on June 9. He said the 12 days included two weekends and two court holidays and that there was a mere 7-day delay that “is neither excessive nor perverse to make it non-forgivable.”