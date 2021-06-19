India Top Headlines

‘Children can be severely infected in rare cases’ | India News

New Delhi: Although studies have shown that children are less likely to develop a serious Covid-19 infection, steps are being taken to ensure that infrastructure and health services are prepared so that children are protected against any mutation or increased cases in the future, the government said.

“A comprehensive plan in the form of guidelines for the operationalization of Covid pediatric care has been developed and preparations to fully care for children are in full swing. The public and private sector facilities will participate and ensure that the necessary facilities and services are in place, ”said VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog.

However, he maintained that there was a possibility that only isolated cases of serious infection occurred among children. “The information shows that the children were infected but it was very mild. Only isolated cases of infection can occur in children, “he added.

“Studies have also shown that children have the same susceptibility as adults, so we must be prepared to ensure that we are in a position to care for them should the numbers rise again,” said Dr. Paul, referring to to the seropositivity survey carried out by WHO. -AIIMS, which showed that the prevalent Covid-19 variant was unlikely to disproportionately affect children.

The findings of the study, conducted among children aged 2 to 17 years from March 15 to June 10, showed that seroprevalence was 55.7% in the group under 18 years of age and 63.5% among adults of 18 years or older. “In urban areas, it is 78% in those under 18 and 79% in those over 18,” said Dr. Paul.





