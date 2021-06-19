BJP’s Puri Targets SAD-BSP Alliance on ‘Panthic’ Seats | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday questioned the “shared seat” agreement between SAD and BSP for assembly votes in Punjab next year and called for clarity on the “Panthik” seats that will be awarded to the Mayawati team to compete.

“There are two parties that have formed an alliance. We have no idea how they will compete, with the same symbol or not. There were also some negative comments about the alliance. One party said that the other had been given some panthik seats,” he said in a press conference and added: “I am a proud Sikh and I consider the whole land of Punjab to be holy and Panthik.”

Without taking any names, Puri referred to SAD giving ‘Panthik’ (pious) seats as Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib, the main Sikh pilgrim centers, to BSP.

He also renewed a dialogue offer with agitators farmers. “The prime minister and the government have repeatedly made it clear that if there is any doubt, they are willing to sit down with the farmers,” he said. He was accompanied by the party’s spokesman, Sambit Patra, who said that the report of a farmer who was forced to stage the self-immolation was a heinous incident and should be investigated by the agencies.