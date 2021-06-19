53% of hits during May-June were in rural India, says government | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: About 71% of Covid vaccination centers in the public sector are in rural areas which accounted for 53% of jabs administered during the six-week period in May-June, said the government seeking to counter the reports that rural and remote areas were being neglected in the vaccination campaign.

“Some of our tribal districts have demonstrated vaccine coverage above the national average. So this spread has arrived and will continue to increase. With the new guidelines, the system will be simplified and we hope that the vaccination campaign will accelerate with the participation of the states, the Center and the private sector, ”said VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog.

The Center also highlighted the role of the private sector in stepping up the vaccination campaign, as well as ensuring that Covid-19 treatment facilities and services are available and accessible across the country.

Emphasizing that private sector involvement is crucial to strengthening the vaccination campaign, Paul said states have been asked to mobilize both small and large private health facilities and aggregate the demand for vaccines. This information will be shared with the Center to ensure an equitable supply of vaccines across the country, he said. “Increased participation from this sector will ensure that we can quickly cover a large population,” Paul said.