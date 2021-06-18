India Top Headlines

Yediyurappa shows the sign of victory when Karnataka BJP in charge, Arun Singh, ends 3-day visit | India News

BENGALURU: The BJP’s national secretary general in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Friday warned of actions against the party’s violation of discipline as rumors inside raged outdoors during his three-day visit to the state, amid speculation about the replacement of Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Although Singh, who had previously ruled out a leadership change, did not comment directly on the issue, he is said to have made it clear at the Karnataka BJP central committee meeting that Yediyurappa will continue as prime minister.

In a gesture that means things are in his favor, Yediyurappa, who did not comment on what happened at the meeting on the issue of leadership, showed the sign of victory as he left the BJP state office.

“The issue of leadership was not discussed … Yediyurappa is our leader, there is no change in that. Our in charge Arun Singh has asked me to make it clear,” the finance minister and member of the central committee told reporters. , R Ashoka, in briefing you on the meeting.

It was not about replacing Yediyurappa, he said.

“The government will function under his (Yediyurappa) leadership. This is the clear position,” he said, adding that it has been decided that strict measures will be taken against those who make open statements on the matter.

Yediyurappa earlier in the day had downplayed dissent against him by ruling out any political crisis in the state.

“There is no political crisis at all … what is happening is only because one or two people are saying something in the media, it is creating a misunderstanding … these one or two people who speak against me are not new, they have been doing it from the beginning and it is being highlighted, ”he said, noting that Singh did not even know those involved in such activities.

“There is no confusion or crisis, we are all together and united, and we are focused on development work.

None of my cabinet colleagues are upset by any of these things … we will try to talk to those who are involved in such activities, and we will try to figure things out, “he said.

Speculation has long been rife that a section of the ruling BJP is trying to push to overthrow Yediyurappa, even though Singh, state party chair Nalin Kumar Kateel and other high-ranking leaders ruled out replacing the prime minister, claiming that the 78-year-old strongman from Lingayat will continue in the top position.

This is mainly due to the repeated open statements by some disgruntled legislators against the functioning of the government and its leadership, party sources said.

In order to put an end to the activities of some lawmakers who are causing embarrassment to the BJP and the government, the party is likely to take action against some of them soon.

“Everyone should work together for the party … there are only two or three people (legislators) who are causing harm to the party and have hurt the workers … action will definitely be taken against them at the right time … we will deal by talking to them first and making them understand, action will also be taken if necessary, “Singh said.

He said that the BJP is the largest party in the world and has a government in the state. Everyone has to follow discipline, he said, dodging questions on the topic of leadership.

Despite being warned not to make open remarks, the disgruntled BJP MLC AH Vishwanath today once again demanded Yediyurappa’s removal from office and brought charges of corruption and interference in the administration against his youngest son and vice chairman of the party, BY Vijayendra.

“The government has approved the Upper Bhadra Project worth more than 21 billion rupees. Is there money with the government? This is being done only to receive kickbacks,” he alleged.

Unwilling to comment on Vishwanath’s remarks, Yediyurappa said the high command would decide what action to take against him.

Regarding the accusation against his son and the kickbacks in an irrigation project, the CM were all baseless accusations, they were being made and done unnecessarily for political reasons.

To add to this, the charges of wiretapping and conspiracy to fix it by Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, who is said to be from the faction seeking Yediyurappa’s replacement, had caused further embarrassment to the party and the government.

However, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar, who are also from the disgruntled group and had spoken openly against the government and Yediyurappa in the past, remained low-key during Singh’s visit.

These accusations against the government and its leadership had also resulted in a party of slugs among the camps in favor of Yediyurappa and those seeking his replacement, even as Singh held a series of meetings with party leaders.

Singh had held meetings with ministers and had met with more than 40 legislators individually from factions in favor of Yediyurappa, those against him and those apparently neutral.

According to some BJP sources, he is likely to submit a report to the party’s national leadership.

Some lawmakers believe that the party may opt for a cabinet change, as many of them have complained about the lack of social and regional balance in Yediyurappa’s ministry.

In briefing reporters on the decisions of the central committee meeting, Ashoka said that it was decided to improve the image of the government and the party in the state and have proper coordination between the two.

He said the party would hold its state executive on June 26 in Bengaluru, organize district executives from July 1 to 15, and mandatory executive meetings from July 16 to 31.





