India Top Headlines

Three low intensity earthquakes struck Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya | India News

TEZPUR: Three low intensity earthquakes struck the northeastern states of India within a few hours during the early hours of Friday morning.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Tezpur 2.04, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2.04 am at a depth of 22 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 36 kilometers west-northwest of Tezpur.

“Earthquake of magnitude: 4.1, occurred on 06-18-2021, 02:04:40 IST, Lat: 26.73 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 22 km, Location: 36 km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India,” said the NCS in a tweet.

Before that, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the Moirang of Manipur.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.06 am at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 39 kilometers east-southeast of Moirang.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale also occurred in the West Khasi hills of Meghalaya.

NCS said the quake struck at 4:20 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 58 kilometers west-southwest of Nongpoh.





Original source