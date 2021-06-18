The government is likely to allow Ghulam Nabi Azad to retain the official bungalow until the end of September | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Accommodation Committee (CCA) is likely to approve the proposal to allow the leader of Congress and former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to keep his official bungalow until the end of September.Azad’s term as opposition leader in the Upper House ended in February this year. The sources said that, according to the rule, he was allowed to stay in the bungalow until the end of March. They added that Azad had approached Rajya Sabha’s secretariat seeking the retention of house number 5 on South Avenue Lane until September.The sources said that since the accommodation was under the general reserve administered by the Ministry of Urban Housing Affairs, their request was sent to the ministry for consideration. “Since the regulations do not allow such an extension, only the CEC is competent to give such approval,” said a source.The CEC is also likely to approve retention and ex-facto approvals for government housing allocation to some heads of government agencies, serving and ex-bureaucrats and other employees.A career politician, Azad had successful entries in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir and also in the Center. The leaders of all the parties have appreciated his qualities. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Azad’s appreciation at the Rajya Sabha on its last day had caught the attention of the nation. Recalling Azad’s support after a 2007 terrorist attack in the valley, Modi said the veteran congressional leader was the first to call him to inform him of the incident.“I will never forget the efforts of Shri Azad and the efforts of Pranab Mukherjee when the people of Gujarat were trapped in Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. That night … Ghulam Nabi

He called me … He seemed concerned as if people were concerned about their own family members. That’s the kind of feeling it showed, ”Modi recalled, fighting back tears.

Azad returned the eulogy, saying the prime minister kept personal ties away from party politics. “We fought in the House, we had long discussions, but you never allowed it to affect personal ties,” he had said.