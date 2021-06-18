India Top Headlines

Single Dose Cocktail Helps Patients Recover Faster: Docs | India News

PUNE: Six mild-to-moderately ill Covid patients with multiple comorbid conditions showed faster recovery after taking the newest Covid drug – a single-dose cocktail of monoclonal antibodies at four different city hospitals in the past two weeks.

All six patients did not progress to severe Covid disease after therapy, doctors said.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system to fight the virus and help patients recover quickly. It is intended only for patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Single dose therapy costs Rs 60,000.

“We treated two patients with monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy. They both have quite a few comorbid conditions. But they responded well to treatment and did not develop any complications associated with Covid,” said infectious disease expert Mahesh Lakhe.

One of the two patients was an 83-year-old man with diabetes, coronary artery disease, hypertension, and a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Another was a 70-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and who had undergone several surgeries in the past. He had moderate Covid.

“Both patients received the therapy within three days of the positive Covid report and less than a week of symptoms. They had mild to moderate infections and did not require oxygenation. But both had a high-risk profile for developing severe Covid,” Lakhe said . .

Senior physician Dilip Mane treated two patients with the antibody cocktail. “Both had moderate Covid and were treated within seven days of the onset of symptoms and diagnosis. One of them, a 55-year-old man, recovered in five days. The other woman (65) took seven days. Both are good results. -discharge, “he said.

Doctors are divided on its general usefulness as a therapy. “With the results that we are seeing in India, monoclonal antibody single-dose cocktails appear to be a very effective way of stopping disease progression in people who may develop a serious infection and therefore reducing the chances of admission to the ICU and death “, Lakhe. saying.

“Cocktail therapy is not a miracle drug. Studies have shown that it can reduce hospitalization or repeat emergency visits by about 70%. Currently, the evidence is not strong for its use,” said the infectious disease expert. Parikshit Prayag.

The therapy is not intended for all Covid patients. “Only those who do not receive oxygen therapy and have multiple comorbidities are considered for therapy,” Prayag said. “Studies have shown that it works against variants like B1.617. However, efficacy may decline as new variants emerge,” he said.





