India Top Headlines

Rs 1.4 lakh crore paid to cane growers in 4 years, lens on 4 lagging companies: UP | India News

NEW DELHI: For the past four years, sugarcane growers in Uttar Pradesh have received payments of Rs 1.4 lakh crore for their products and all payments for the past three sugar seasons have been settled, the minister of sugar said on Thursday. state sugar, Suresh Rana.

While he claimed the state has ensured that sugar mills make payments on time, he said the government is closely monitoring four sugar manufacturers, Bajaj Hindustan, Modi, Simbhaoli and Yadus, which he said have lagged behind. in cleaning the cane. payments to farmers. He said the government will not hesitate to take action against them.

“We have issued recovery certificates to these groups. Following the prime minister’s instructions, we are closely monitoring these groups, be it Modi, Simbhaoli and Bajaj Hindustan. We are taking regular action against them, ”Rana told reporters in a web-based meeting.

Rana said that so far the mills have settled almost 67% of the sugarcane payments to farmers for the current sugar season. The mills have yet to settle cane quotas of less than Rs 10 billion and most of it is owed to these major players.





Reference page