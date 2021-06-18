India Top Headlines

Rajya Sabha Survey Horse Bargaining Case: ADG Suspended Anurag Gupta Gets Relief As Jharkhand High Court Suspended Arrest | India News

RANCHI: On Friday, the Jharkhand high court suspended until August 11 the arrest of suspended additional police director general (ADG) Anurag Gupta, the main defendant in the alleged MLA deal in the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections. .

In relief for Gupta, the court ordered not to arrest him until August 11, the next hearing date in the case.

The order was given by a court of Judge SK Dwivedi who also issued a notice to the state government requesting its response in the matter.

However, the court refused to stop the ongoing investigation against Gupta under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) as per the petition in this case and has given the agency the freedom to continue its investigation. .

The suspended ADG has been accused of pandering to lawmakers in favor of a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat of Jharkhand in 2016.

The then President of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Babulal Marandi, had filed a complaint with the Electoral Commission in this regard.

An FIR was registered on March 29, 2018 by instructions of the Electoral Commission on the basis of a CD in which sections liable to bail were imposed.

Gupta had filed a petition in the higher court challenging the incorporation of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) in the case.

During the hearing, Chief Supreme Court Advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appeared on Gupta’s behalf, said that the state government has filed a petition to add the PC Law in this case with the intention of harassing Gupta.

The Criminal Investigation Laboratory (Forensic Laboratory) did not find the CD to be completely accurate and demanded the original device.

Following the higher court order in February 2021, the original device was sent to a forensic laboratory for testing.

Even before the report got out of there, the investigating officer filed a request in the lower court and demanded the incorporation of the PC Law, argued the lawyer.

He said that the provisions of the CrPC have not been properly followed in this case and that Gupta can be arrested at any time if the PC Law is added. Therefore, your arrest must stop.

This was alleged by the State Government Attorney General, Rajiv Ranjan, who said that sufficient evidence has been found against him in the investigation, on the basis of which the investigating officer has requested in court to add the PC Law.

Following this, the high court stayed Gupta’s arrest until the next hearing date, and ordered the state government to submit a detailed response within four weeks.





