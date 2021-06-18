Prepare to fight the mutant virus: PM Modi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi Friday amplified concerns about the need to be prepared to combat the new challenges posed by the rapidly mutating coronavirus amid reports that a third wave cannot be ruled out.

“Covid-19 is still there and there is a great possibility that the virus will mutate. Therefore, India’s preparations must be intensified to combat the new challenges. We are working to prepare 1 lakh of frontline workers, ”said the prime minister, while underscoring the lessons learned from the two waves. He spoke at the launch of an intensive course for frontline workers where he reiterated the Center’s commitment to vaccinate all citizens.

Speaking about the key role of skilled health workers such as Asha, Anganwadi and ANM in fighting the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they were crucial in preventing the spread of infection in villages in remote areas and a solid pillar. of the health sector.

He said the crash course for Covid-19 frontline workers will be completed in two to three months and will be available immediately and will act as a “trained sahayak” to assist with current arrangements and reduce the burden on medical staff. “The intensive course has been designed by the country’s leading experts according to the requirements of the states,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that while the pandemic tested the country’s strength, it also raised awareness about expanding capabilities. He cited increased capacity for PPE equipment, testing and other medical infrastructure related to Covid care and treatment.

He said ventilators and oxygen concentrators were being provided to remote hospitals. More than 1,500 oxygen plants were being established on the warpath, the prime minister further said.